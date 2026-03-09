Exorcist Reboot Director Mike Flanagan Signs Big Deal With Amazon-MGM Following Highly-Anticipated Stephen King Remake

Mike Flanagan was synonymous with Netflix for years, but he has now made a move to sign a big new deal with Amazon-MGM. Flanagan got his big breaks on Netflix, with movies like Hush, Before I Wake, and Gerald’s Game. He also had some big-time series for the streamer, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher. However, the director, who has become known as the go-to Stephen King filmmaker, has his next series coming to Prime Video with a new adaptation of Carrie. That will start the next chapter in Flanagan’s career.

Deadline reports that Mike Flanagan has signed a new exclusive multi-year overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios. This means he will only produce and develop original series for the studio. This deal comes after he just wrapped up his new series, Carrie, where Flanagan said he is adapting Stephen King’s first novel for a new generation.

Mike Flanagan Has Mastered The Horror Miniseries Format

Mike Flanagan isn’t just a horror miniseries producer, or even just a Stephen King filmmaker. While he has done two theatrical adaptations of King’s work, including Doctor Sleep and Life of Chuck, he also has the upcoming Exorcist reboot coming to theaters. He also has some big horror films in his past outside King and Netflix, including Oculus, Absentia, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. While he’s a horror-first filmmaker, his work on Life of Chuck proves he can do heartfelt dramas as well.

However, there might be even bigger news for Stephen King fans, thanks to this deal. Long-time readers have been waiting decades to see The Dark Tower make its way to the small screen in a television series format. There was a movie a few years back that was nothing like any of the books in King’s series, but people have been working on redoing it since that box office and critical bomb. Ron Howard was planning a big movie series that would crossover onto television, but it fell apart. King even asked Frank Darabont if he was interested, but The Shawshank Redemption director turned down the offer.

Mike Flanagan is now working on a new version of The Mist, adapting a story that Frank Darabont already released a masterful version of. However, he has also mentioned his plans for The Dark Tower, and this new deal means that it will come to Prime Video. This is very exciting because Prime Video has shown more patience with shows than streamers like Netflix concerning multiple seasons. Flanagan wants to have a five-season television series and two standalone feature films tying it all together. With his multi-year exclusive deal, there is a chance he got this in there as well, and Stephen King fans will finally get the story they always wanted to see.

