Don Cheadle Says Armor Wars Will Let Fans Finally Get To Know Rhodey

Marvel fans are going to get to know James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, better than ever in Marvel Studios' upcoming Armor Wars series on Disney+. As star Don Cheadle explained to ComicBook.com at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Armor Wars is based on the comic book story that sees Tony Stark's technology falling into villainous hands. In the comics, Rhodey helps Tony in his fight to retrieve that technology. In the Disney+ series, it'll be all on Rhodes' shoulders after Tony Stark's death. This will give fans an opportunity to get to know Rhodey as a character in a way that hasn't been afforded to him by previous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We're finding Rhodey, as you said, he's someone who's gone through a lot," Cheadle says on Marvel's Instagram. "That's what's the fun about doing the Armor Wars series is that we're going to have an opportunity to really dig into that. What's he dealing with emotionally? What's he dealing with psychologically? So that's why I said 'yes' to it, because I think it's going to be a lot of fun to get to know him in a way that, even if that this many years we've known him, we really don't know him."

Cheadle's comments here echo those he gave to ComicBook.com at the event. He said Armor Wars finds Rhodey "At a very different place in a way that is something that I can't talk about, but it's going to very surprising to a lot of people. And the great thing is there's just going to be so much opportunity to learn a lot about him and for him to learn about himself and for us, hopefully, to really be able to get behind what makes him tick."

He also touched on what's like now being one of the senior members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast. "I think that's what's the fun of it, how expansive it can be," he says. "We don't lose the old character, but we bring in new characters, then we get to bring the newer and older characters together and that creates its own sort of thing. So that's the most fun of being in these shows, the opportunity to cross-pollenate each other's projects and find ways that these relationships continue to work and conflicts that we continue to cook up, and I think they do a great job of it, always making it interesting, exciting, and things you can't really anticipate."

Walton Goggins will also return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Armor Wars, reprising his role from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Armor Wars is a six-episode Marvel Studios series, and production is expected to begin in Atlanta in early 2023.