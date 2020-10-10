Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Set Photos Reveal Prague Filming After Coronavirus Shutdowns

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s new set photos have revealed Prague filming locations after the coronavirus shutdowns. Fandime Filmu, over in the Czech Republic, shared the images of the street sets and they are similar to the locations from before everything ground to a halt. However, one new wrinkle is that there is a Middle Eastern-themed location. In another wild twist, there were some Latvian cars around and the speculation coming from the fandom is already deafening. Everything about the series except for U.S. Agent making an appearance has been shrouded in secrecy. But, the entire group of fans is aware that WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are all directly leading to the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Shooting in Prague started few days ago. Filmmakers are using some of the same locations they were using before the start of the pandemic and they are adding some more,” the outlet reported. “We were able to learn that Prague will be representing an unknown Middle Eastern location. One Prague location has been dressed as an arabic street or some kind of market."

They added, “Another location in Prague will be representing Latvia. We were able to spot Latvian car back in march, now we were able to get pictures of a czech street dressed as a latvian street."

When it comes to various locales and jet-setting, Sebastian Stan says the upcoming Disney+ series resembles Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan mused. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

