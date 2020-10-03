Falcon and the Winter Soldier Crew Rumored to Be Heading to Prague to Resume Filming

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Solider’s crew is rumored to be heading to Prague to resume filming. Marvel Studios’ most interesting subplot this side of Black Widow rolls on. Lizzie Hill of Murphy’s Multiverse posted a photo from stunt coordinator Shane Habberstad talking about heading to Prague. Well, the Instagram Stories have been a popular place for people to find their Marvel scoops. For the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans suspected that the series would be making its way to Disney+ at the end of the year. However, with the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench into matters, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ latest adventure will have to wait until 2021. When Disney announced that last month, you could basically hear the hearts of Marvel fans breaking all over the internet.

#falconandthewintersoldier stunt coordinator Shane Habberstad posts about traveling to Prague via private plane in his Instagram stories. Hope everyone is safe and get this series finished up!!https://t.co/twJLWDyuVQ pic.twitter.com/iTJNTbNZOk — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) October 2, 2020

For those freaking about the delays, Mackie has a message to stay calm. Earlier this summer, when the series got suspended, the Falcon actor told everybody to settle down and take a deep breath.

"We have a little bit more to go back and do, but everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not cancelled," Mackie mused earlier this summer. "Because you know, in this business, 'Take a little break, we'll come back to it,' that means they're never coming back to it [laughs]. I was like, 'Man, I was Captain America for all of two weeks, this sucks! How did I get fired on my day off?’”

His co-star took the opportunity to rally the fans around their collective love of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

Do you think we will get an official look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier later this year? Let us know in the comments!