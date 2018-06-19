‘Family Guy’ Planning Adam West Tribute Episode

Just over one year ago, the geek community lost one of its biggest icons, as Adam West, best known for his role as Batman, passed away at the age of 88. On the upcoming 17th season of Family Guy, the long-running animated series will pay tribute to the late Mr. West.

As you probably know, West had a recurring role on Family Guy, where he played the mayor of Quahog. Those that work on the show, as well as those who watch it, have always adored West’s work as the character.

While speaking to Deadline about Season 17, showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin revealed that a tribute to West was on the way.

“We’re going to have a big episode which says a proper farewell to Adam West who obviously was a huge part of our town,” Appel said. “He was the mayor, he played Mayor Adam West, and as a person and as a character, he was as original a comic voice as you could imagine and such a collaborative and sweet man, honestly. So we wanted to commemorate him, and there’s a full episode about how we honor him and say goodbye to him. We also doing a Korean Olympics episode where we have Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir playing themselves, which I think will be fun.”

Sulkin added that Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston is also joining the cast this season.

“Bryan Cranston is now a cast member on the go as Peter’s new boss,” he said. “It’s great to have such an amazing actor.”

The West-centric is the second time that Family Guy has said farewell to one of its iconic guest stars. Carrie Fisher lent her voice to the show on numerous occasions, and Season 16 contained an episode that highlighted Fisher’s popular character, Angela.

Are you excited to see what’s ahead in Family Guy Season 17? Let us know in the comment section below!