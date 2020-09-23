Family Guy And Bob's Burgers Renewed For Two More Seasons By Fox

✖

The animation domination continues at Fox even after the company's aqcusition by The Walt Disney Company as a new report reveals that Family Guy and Bob's Burgers have both renewed for two more seasons at the network. Deadline brings word of this massive renewal for the two shows which will put Family Guy on the air through its 21st season and Bob's Burgers into its 13th, and will push the Seth MacFarlane created series toward its 400th total episode. The next season of Bob's Burgers will seemingly conclude ahead of the release of the show's feature film, set to arrive on April 9, 2021.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment. “Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

These two renewals come just months after both shows were given a one season renewal by the network, showing a sign of confidence by Fox in the properties but also signaling a need for fresh new content that can be produced mostly remotely. Unconfirmed at this point but also buried in the report from the trade is that a "talks are underway on a major Simpsons renewal too" at 20th Century Television. Check back here for details on that news as we learn it.

The Animation Domination block of shows on Fox will return with The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and new series Bless the Harts will be premiering on Sunday, September 27th. The Simpsons is returning for its 32nd season, while Family Guy kicks off its 19th season and Bob's Burgers begins Season 11. Since the shows are animated, production has been able to continue during the pandemic, allowing them to return to TV when they're supposed to.

The shows won't make you entirely forget about the ongoing global pandemic though as Bob's Burgers executive producer Nora Smith previously revealed that the season's second episode, titled "Worms of In-Rear-Ment", revolves around the family dealing with a pinworm outbreak.