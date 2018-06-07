This Frickin’ Sweet ‘Family Guy’ Stein Might Actually Be Worth the Money

Ordinarily, we would say that a beer stein isn’t the best way for someone to invest their $115, but this officially licensed Family Guy Peter Griffin stein is an exception. I mean – just look at it. Peter Griffin holding a Peter Griffin stein that’s holding a Peter Griffin stein that’s holding a Peter Griffin stein. I’ll admit that I want this stupid thing. The only way that it could be better is if each of the tiny steins could be filled with bonus beer.

Still, the stein can hold a generous 40 ounces, and is “fully sculpted and handcrafted in Heirloom Porcelain” with a metal thumb rest. The stein is a Bradford Exchange exclusive that they’re selling via Amazon, but it’s a limited edition that will end after 95 firing days – so grab one while you can. The official description reads:

“You don’t have to go as far as the Pawtucket Brewery or the Drunken Clam to raise one to Peter Griffin, the Family Guy himself! Now, celebrate this portly patriarch with the Family Guy Peter Griffin Stein, available in a limited edition exclusively from The Bradford Exchange. Not only is Peter Griffin this collector stein, but he’s the stein he is holding and so on and so on – a perfect salute to the multi-layered comedy of Family Guy!Handcrafted of Heirloom Porcelain, this officially licensed Family Guy beer stein is fully sculpted for delight from every angle. It holds a generous 40 ounces and with a Family Guy logo on the sculpted handle and metal thumb rest, it makes a “freakin’ sweet” Family Guy collectible that is a must-have for any fan. Strong demand is expected, so don’t wait. Order now!“

• Sculpted handle showcases the Family Guy logo as well for a “freakin’ sweet” tribute

• A must have for fans of the classic TV show and makes a unique Family Guy gift too

• Completely drink safe

• Edition limited to 95 firing days, so order now!

• Hand-numbered with matching Certificate of Authenticity

• Measures approximately 9-3/4″ H; 24.8 cm H; holds 40 oz.; 1183 ml

