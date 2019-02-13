‘Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Officially Renewed by Fox

Get ready for more adventures in Ocean Avenue and Quahog, as both Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy have reportedly been renewed for the 2019-2020 season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both series were “quietly renewed months ago” for new seasons. This will mark Bob’s Burgers‘ 10th season, while Family Guy will be renewed for its 18th season.

The report states that the deals were made so early to allow both shows to continue production, as they regularly take a lot of time to write and animate. It also states that Disney’s in-progress acquisition of Fox could be a factor, as both shows are under the control of 20th Century Fox Television.

These renewals come after Fox already renewed The Simpsons for two additional seasons, as well as gave straight-to-series orders to two new animated comedies (Bless the Harts and Duncanville).

“If you’re an animator, there is no better place to showcase your work than Sunday nights on Fox.” network president Charlie Collier said during a recent appearance at the TCAs. “This is the network that set the standard for primetime animation. The Simpsons and Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are the heavyweights of the genre, and we’re intent on finding the next generation of culture-defining animated comedies to join them.”

The news also comes at an interesting time for the creators of both shows — Family Guy‘s Seth MacFarlane and Bob’s Burgers‘ Loren Bouchard. MacFarlane’s deal with 20th Century Fox TV is expected to expire in June, and it’s rumored that he’s already getting offers from other outlets. Bouchard has reportedly extended his deal with Fox, as a Bob’s Burgers movie is expected to debut in the summer of 2020.

