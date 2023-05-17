Fan-Favorite Apple TV+ Series to End After Three Seasons

Apple TV+'s Physical is preparing for a cooldown. On Wednesday, it was officially announced that Physical will be coming to a close with its upcoming third season, which is lined up to premiere on Wednesday, August 2nd. According to reports, Physical was written to provide fans with a satisfying conclusion by the end of Season 3, while still leaving some things open-ended. Physical stars and is executive produced by Rose Byrne, and created and executive produced by Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios.

"We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory," Byrne and Weisman said in a statement. "With this final season, Sheila's three act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone."

"Over the course of three enthralling seasons of Physical, we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin's journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne's fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can't wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series."

"We are incredibly proud to have produced this three-season arc of Sheila Rubin's powerful story, which has resonated with audiences worldwide," Tomorrow Studios' Adelstein, Clements and Bachner said. "As we enter this closing chapter, we are profoundly grateful to the entire cast and crew, especially Director/EP Stephanie (Laing) for her incomparable work; to Rose for her endless talent and dedication; to Annie for her vision, creativity and partnership; and to Apple TV+ for their unwavering support."

What is Physical about?

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

The cast of Physical also includes Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Dierdre Friel, Geoffrey Arend, Ashley Liao, Ian Gomez, and Zooey Deschanel.

