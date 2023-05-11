Foundation Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released by Apple TV+

The first trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Foundation premiered earlier this year, but today brings an all-new look at the exciting sophomore season, with the series set to make its return with new episodes this summer. The ambitious concept of the project means that, rather than this new season picking up immediately after what unfolded in the Season 1 finale, we'll be jumping forward a hundred years to see how the exciting cast of characters engages with the new worlds they find themselves in. You can check out the all-new teaser for Season 2 of Foundation below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on July 14th.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The series is described, "When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons -- a long line of emperor clones -- fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever."

More than a century after the Season 1 finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation Season 2. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Returning cast includes Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann. Season 2 of Foundation introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Foundation Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on July 14th.

