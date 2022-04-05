Apple TV+ has revealed the official premiere date for Physical Season 2. The second season of the dark comedy series starring Rose Byrne will be returning on June 3rd, with 10 episodes streaming weekly on Apple TV+. The first-look photo for Physical Season 2 reveals that HBO’s The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett will be joining the cast as Vincent “Vinnie” Green, “a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.”

Here is Apple’s synopsis for Physical Season 2:

“Season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.”

Apple’s Physical stars Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. It is is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. Stephanie Laing directs and serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Rose Byrne.

Murray Bartlett & Rose Byrne in “Physical” Season 2

Physical was far from the buzzworthy hit that Apple TV+ has put out. Director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) did the pilot, and like many of his signature works, Physical turned out to be a rumination on the sometimes twisted and corrupting chase of Americana dreams – in this case, the pursuits of wealth and fame, as well as the modern origins of America’s ludicrous body image and fitness standards.

The dark joke the show is telling wasn’t necessarily well-received by American critics, as Physical ended up getting mixed critical reviews on the major aggregate sites. Still, audiences who tuned in enjoyed the show, and it seemed to be more well-received overseas as a biting satire of American life. It was enough for Apple to renew Physical for Season 2 last summer, just as the Season 1 finale arrived with its spicy (and weird) cliffhanger ending.

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story,” said Michelle Lee, Director of Domestic Programming at Apple TV+, regarding Season 2. “And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

Physical Season 2 will stream on Apple TV+ starting on June 3rd.