Long Lost Disney Animated Series is Finally Making a Comeback

The age of streaming has given many fans, old and new, the opportunity to check out shows and movies that they might never have experienced otherwise. When it comes to Disney+, the streaming service has housed classic animated series such as Gargoyles, DuckTales, X-Men: The Animated Series, and too many others to count. However, some animated shows from Disney’s past haven’t found their way to the new digital world. Luckily, a long-lost series that fans have been dying to see is preparing to make a comeback, and it is arriving on Disney+ sooner than many might expect.

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The Weekenders first debuted on ABC back in the year 2000, gaining four seasons before coming to an end with thirty-nine episodes to its name. Despite becoming a fan-favorite for animation fans, the Disney-produced series never found its way to Disney+ proper, which was made all the more frustrating thanks to a previous confirmation from the platform. In 2019, Disney+ stated that The Weekenders was coming to its service, though nothing materialized. For those who have been waiting to see the series streaming, the first two seasons of the animated show will arrive on May 25th. While this isn’t a full revival of the series after decades out of the public eye, it’s a good sign that the studio hasn’t forgotten about the property.

The Troubled Tale of The Weekenders

In 2019, Disney+ shared a post on social media hinting at The Weekenders arriving on the streaming service. In fact, the studio had stated that it would be added ‘shortly,’ though it never happened. Here was the original statement from Disney, “Amazing news!!! The Weekenders yr 1 and yr 2 (episodes 1-39) are scheduled to be added shortly. At the moment we don’t have an exact date, but please stay posted as we continue to expand. As Fairy Godmother always says, “Even miracles take a little time.”

Ironically enough, there was a reunion between the stars of the series at the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo earlier this year. The Weekenders’ voice actors, Jason Marsden, Phil Lamarr, and Grey DeLisle, shared a video of their get-together, in which they even noted that the animated show was absent from Disney+. Ironically enough, the series had bounced around many different channels before it now finds itself preparing to hit Disney+ as it first premiered on ABC, only to then jump to UPN, followed by the now-defunct network, Toon Disney.

As for the story of the show itself, for those who might not be familiar, The Weekenders focuses on four friends, Tino, Lor, Carver, and Tish, in a slice-of-life comedy series. The return of the classic animated series is a part of a new campaign titled “Disney+ Throwbacks” which will also see the likes of The Brave Little Toaster hit the platform. The likes of Camp Rock 3 and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s new season will also arrive as a part of the festivities.

What do you think of The Weekenders finally arriving on streaming? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via The Disney Beat