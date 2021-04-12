It's Morgan vs. Virginia in Fear the Walking Dead 609 Trailer: "Things Left to Do"

"You better bring Dakota back to Lawton right now, or some very bad things are about to happen." That's the threat Virginia (Colby Minifie) issues to archenemy Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, "Things Left to Do." Spoilers for Sunday's midseason premiere, "The Door." With her younger sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) in Morgan's care, Virginia is outmanned and outgunned when a small army comes to dispense justice and standoffs turn to confrontations. In the middle of it all: Morgan's captured friends June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Daniel (Ruben Blades), Sarah (Mo Collins), and a heavily pregnant Grace (Karen David).

"This season, as much as it's been a test for all, of how our characters are changing within Virginia's communities, it's also a sense of how Virginia is being tested because things have not exactly gone her way. We've been seeing Virginia tested in a lot of ways," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "You see someone who, when we first introduced her, was so confident. Now, the walls are starting to close in around her, and she's becoming more erratic and more desperate. We're seeing she’s becoming more and more potent."

Now that Virginia is "back on her heels" because Dakota defected to Morgan's side, the Pioneer leader is "cornered and she's kind of like a wounded animal," said co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. "So there's going to be lots of unexpected stuff coming from her."

But will there be justice for John? June's husband, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), was shot and killed by Dakota — and June demands Virginia reveal why her sister murdered her husband.

"I'm so excited about the back half… because the entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story," said Elfman. "It's more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I think is thrilling."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.