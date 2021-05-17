Fear TWD: Sherry Still Has a Score to Settle With Negan on The Walking Dead

✖

Fear the Walking Dead reveals Sherry (Christine Evangelista) is plotting a return trip back to The Walking Dead — and the scorned Savior is still gunning for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Spoiler warning for Fear Season 6 Episode 13, "J.D." Sherry disappeared in a Season 7 episode of The Walking Dead, fleeing Virginia and escaping from the Sanctuary where she agreed to join Negan's harem of "wives" to protect her husband Dwight (Austin Amelio). It's not until Season 8 that Negan is defeated by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his militia, putting Dwight on a cross-country search for his wife that brings him to Texas in Season 5 of Fear.

Since her unexpected reunion with Dwight in Season 6 Episode 3, "Alaska," Sherry has spent Season 6 gunning for Ginny (Colby Minifie), the Pioneer leader who subjugated Morgan (Lennie James) and his group of survivors. As part of the masked Outcasts — people rejected from Ginny's settlements — Sherry demanded justice and opposed Morgan's unilateral decision to capture Ginny alive.

When June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) gunned down Ginny to avenge her murdered husband John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), Sherry didn't find what she was looking for: she realized she was projecting unresolved trauma over Negan onto Ginny. In "J.D.," Sherry desperately searches for gas so she can go home to Virginia and "take out the person that's really to blame for all of this."

"I'm gonna find him," Sherry says of Negan, "and I'm gonna put a bullet in his head."

Dwight's attempts to convince Sherry to stay fail until they encounter John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), John's estranged father who spent the past 40 years obsessing over serial killer mortician Teddy (John Glover). John Sr. planted evidence to lock up Teddy for life, but it would haunt him: he was driven to alcoholism and abandoned his family.

"That man has been chasing after Teddy for how many years? He missed out on his entire life," Sherry tells Dwight. "I can't let that happen to me. To us. I have been using Negan as an excuse for why we can't be together. I saw how you were able to change, and how you were able to get back to who you once were, and I think that's what I'm afraid of. That I won't be able to do that."

He's changed, Dwight admits, but he's not the person he used to be before all of this. "And you don't have to be that, either."

It's agreed: they're going to start over. No Negan, no Ginny, just D and Honey. No going back to The Walking Dead, which fast forwards by 18 months after the war with Negan and then jumps another six years into the future in Season 9.

To make it complete, June returns to Dwight the wedding rings he gave the Dories for their wedding ceremony in the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line." Dwight only accepts when June says John would agree the rings belong with their rightful owners.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.