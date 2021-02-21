Fear the Walking Dead: June and John Dorie Feature in New Season 6B Teasers

✖

The honeymoon is over for newlyweds June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) when Fear the Walking Dead returns on April 11. Some two months after Virginia (Colby Minifie) interrupted their makeshift nuptials at Humbug's Gulch in the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line," the Dories reunited in the wake of some ugly mustard discovered by John in "The Key." After fleeing the rotten Lawton settlement where Ranger John Dorie was unable to save Janis (Holly Curran) from execution for a crime she did not commit, John and June parted ways when a fork in the road took John down a new road in "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg."

In a pair of new teasers from the second half of Fear's sixth season, new life springs up around the separated spouses. A previously released trailer for the half-season unveiled a newcomer villain (John Glover) who tells Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) that "death is inevitable... but from this death comes new life."

June is ready for the return of #FearTWD on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/0PDvVo9B0u — FearTWD (@FearTWD) February 20, 2021

"I think we have a pretty good idea of where he's going. He brought it up earlier to June. He mentioned that cabin that June and Dorie actually met at, and it's the place that we know from his history that he retreated to the last time he felt like the world was making him into someone he didn't want to be," showrunner Andrew Chambliss previously told EW about John's exit strategy. "So that, in fact, is where he's headed when he leaves. And it's Dorie kind of falling back into his old patterns when the world kind of throws up challenges that force him to act in a way that makes him uncomfortable, that makes him choose to see the world in a way that isn't the way he wants to see it. He'd rather run away."

John told June he had to "get as far away from this place as possible," fearing it would rot him from the inside out, but nurse June successfully negotiated a hospital for Virginia's many survivors when she saved the zombie-bitten Ranger leader from a near-fatal injury at Tank Town.

"I think the really sad thing is he and June have brought so much good out of each other, way back in season 4. Finding each other is the thing that allowed them each to start to heal. It's the thing that allowed them to reconnect to the world," Chambliss said. "And now in this moment, when really they need each other more than anything, they're both headed in opposite directions."

Chambliss teased: "It's really going to raise the question of how they come back together and how their very different reactions to dealing with Ginny can be compatible going forward."

John will reunite with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) when Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes starting Sunday, April 11, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.