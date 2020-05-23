Fear the Walking Dead Star Addresses Rumors of a "Marvel-Style" Crossover With The Walking Dead

✖

Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James has responded to rumors claiming AMC is considering a "Marvel-style" crossover with The Walking Dead. James became the first actor to star on both shows when his character, Morgan Jones, switched from the mothership series to the spinoff in its fourth season, which teased Morgan leading his new group of survivors — Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) among them — to Virginia, where they could assimilate into the Alexandria community led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). A merger of the two groups was avoided when Morgan and company decided to travel through the western states helping needy strangers.

Asked by Digital Spy about claims Fear and Walking Dead will crossover, James said, "Is it something I would like to do? Possibly, yeah. I don't quite see how it happens. But there's been lots of things about The Walking Dead and Fear where I've not seen how it was going to happen and then it happened."

James is "not necessarily the source of information as far as that's concerned," he admitted. "I will say that I haven't heard that rumor. But again, that doesn't necessarily mean it's true or not true."

After joining Fear in its fourth season, star Jenna Elfman said the decision to bring Morgan from The Walking Dead to Fear was about "expansion rather than consolidation."

"I think if you merge the two shows, then you only have one show," Elfman said during a 2018 convention appearance. "And I think that you can't have one show with like [that many characters] — you'd have so many actors, you guys would be waiting weeks for a second scene between characters you love. So I don't know that becoming one show would even be what you guys would want, because it's too much. You can't put that much into an hour."

Fear executive producer Scott Gimple, chief content officer for all things Walking Dead, said in a January interview that a large-scale crossover between the two shows "would be super cool," but noted such an event is "way down the line."

Production on Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 remains unfinished after shooting was shut down in March due to coronavirus.

Fear is expected to return to AMC with the first half of its sixth season later this summer. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

