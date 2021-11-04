Foundation: Brother Day Embarks on a Pilgrimage in an Exclusive Clip

The eighth episode of Apple TV+’s , debuts this Friday, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip. The episode is titled “The Missing Piece,” with Star Trek veteran Roxann Dawson directing. In the clip, Brother Day, played by Lee Pace, embarks on a journey that no other Cleon ever dared. He ventures out on a pilgrimage that tests the strength of his body and his willpower. In the clip, Eto Demerzel (Laura Birn) explains the risks of this adventure. At the same time, Brother Day has the nanobots that have kept him healthy and pain-free his entire life removed. You can watch the clip above.

Brother Day is a unique character, primarily because of that fact he is not unique at all. As one of the three heads of the Empire, he is one part of a whole. Yet, Pace ends up playing different versions of the same character, Cleon, as they grow into the role of Brother Day at various points in the story. Ahead of the show’s debut, ComicBook.com spoke to Pace about what it’s like playing Brother Day.

“I think about Cleon very differently,” Pace said. “I’m not really playing a man, I’m playing a series of men who. I’m playing the role that they fulfil for a certain time in their life. As a child reared to learn their lines, learn the blocking, understand what an emperor is and then they inherit that role of supreme power and at a certain point they relinquish it to the next one. So there’s this kind of very real cozy family that cares about each other deeply and holds the galaxy in their hands. Of course this is a fantasy. There’s a limit to that control. There’s the inevitability that things change and so in many ways.”

David S. Goyer developed Foundation for Apple TV+. The streaming service already renewed the show for another season

“We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation,’ said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, in a press release. “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The eighth episode of Foundation will debut on Fridays on Apple TV+.