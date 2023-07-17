David Goyer Reveals How Christopher Nolan Influenced Foundation (Exclusive)

Apple TV+’s Foundation bucks a recent trend in how sci-fi television shows are made. Rather than building a virtual soundstage, often called a “Volume,” to create digital backdrops for actors to play against, or even resorting to tried and true green screen filming, Foundation films many scenes on location across multiple countries. ComicBook.com spoke to David S. Goyer during the Foundation Season 2 press junket and asked why he has taken Foundation‘s production in that direction. Goyer told us that part of it is his nature, and part of is a filmmaking philosophy influenced by working with Christopher Nolan on projects like .

“Well, number one, I’m just a contrarian,” Goyer says. “If the bulk of the people are going this way, just by my nature I’ll go in the other direction. We don’t use a Volume or anything like that on our show, I would say at least half the show we film location, on remote locations. Part of that is just my filmmaking philosophy. I did a lot of shows with Chris Nolan. That’s his philosophy and he likes to do as much as possible in camera.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continues, “I just believe that nothing can replace that sense of reality that grittiness to actually being there, whether it’s the light, whether it’s the grit in the air when we’re in the Canary Islands, whether it’s the cold in Iceland. I love the natural beauty and I think that we’ve always filmed in multiple countries because so much of our show takes place in different worlds and I just think that’s what sets our show apart from so many of these other shows that are made largely in a virtual environment. I’m completely committed to making the show that way. It’s more difficult but I think the results speak for themselves.”

What is Foundation Season 2 about? How to watch:

According to the official synopsis for Foundation Season 2, “More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

Foundation Season 2 features returning stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk. It also introduces newcomers to the series, including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas. David S. Goyer is Foundation‘s showrunner.

Foundation returned for its second season on Friday, July 14th. New episodes debut on Apple TV+ on Fridays.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.