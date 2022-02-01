Apple TV+ Reveals Foundation Season 2 First Look, New Cast Members

Few figures in the world of science fiction are revered as highly as Isaac Asimov, which means the Apple TV+ series inspired by his works, Foundation, has also become a revered program, with the second season of the series expected to debut later this year. As fans wait to learn more about the enthralling adventure, the streamer confirmed a number of performers who will be joining the cast, with stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace both returning for the sophomore season. Season 2 also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, Leah Harvey, and Lou Llobell. Check out a first-look photo at Season 2 below and stay tuned for details on the series’ return.

New additions to the cast include Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur. Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Deadline offered a breakdown of the character details, which you can read below:

Laughland will play Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.

Ghir joins as Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk — intelligent enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change.

Sencindiver takes on Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counselor.

Smith will play Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.

Leonidas will appear as Hober Mallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.

Daniels will take on Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.

McCallany joins as Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.

Persbrandt appears as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.

House is Tellem Bond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics.

Kaur appears as Yanna Seldon.

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Foundation.

