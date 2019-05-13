Fox Announces New Primetime TV Schedule

TV upfronts week has officially begun, which means all of the major networks are spending the next few days presenting their new seasons to press in New York City. This includes looks at the new series that have just been picked up, as well as the full primetime schedules for the fall TV season. The new-look Fox was first up on Monday morning, and there are a lot of changes coming to the network in a few months. The addition of WWE’s Smackdown Live and Thursday Night Football have shifted things substantially, as has Disney’s purchase of the previous Fox studio.

With all that in mind, the schedule on Fox will look a lot different this fall, as just a few returning shows are on the slate. Check out the full schedule below:

Monday

8-9 pm ET — 9-1-1

9-10 pm ET — Prodigal Son (New Series)

Tuesday

8-9 pm ET — The Resident

9-10 pm ET — Empire (Final Season)

Wednesday

8-9 pm ET — The Masked Singer

9-10 pm ET — Not Just Me (New Series)

Thursday

7:30-8 pm ET — Thursday Night Football Pregame Show

8 pm ET — NFL Football

Friday

8-10 pm ET — WWE’s Smackdown Live

Saturday

7-10:30 pm ET — Fox College Football

Sunday

8-8:30 pm ET — The Simpsons

8:30-9 pm ET — Bless the Harts (New Series)

9-9:30 pm ET — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 pm ET — Family Guy

You may notice a few big names left off of this schedule, but that doesn’t mean certain shows aren’t returning. Last Man Standing and The Orville will return in the midseason, premiering sometime in 2020. They’ll be joined by new shows 9-1-1: Lone Star, Deputy, Filthy Rich, neXt, Duncanville, The Great North, and Outmatched.

The future of Fox will definitely be heavy on the sports, a move that was solidified with two massive purchases by the network. Smackdown Live gives the WWE a home on network television, while the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football keep the country’s most popular professional sports league from having Thursday games on any rival networks.

What do you think of Fox’s new fall schedule? Let us know in the comments!

