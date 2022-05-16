Fox Reveals 2022-23 Program Slate of Returning and New Shows

✖

During Monday's Upfronts Presentation, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier will unveil Fox's 2022-2023 television season content slate advertisers. While the announcement leaves The Resident and 9-1-1's fate in limbo, the network will add three new dramas, two new animated comedies, and one new unscripted show to its schedule. This includes original content from in-house organizations like FOX Entertainment Studios, Studio Ramsay Global, FOX Alternative Entertainment, and Bento Box Entertainment.

"FOX Entertainment enters the Upfront – a week literally built for broadcasters to align with advertisers – as the only company, no matter the platform, with advertising at its core. Advertisers have been our focus since the start of this company, and we're proud that this too is proof of FOX's differentiation," Collier says in a press release ahead of the event. "As you'll see during our presentation, building barriers between our best content and our brand-partners simply isn't our business model."

Returning dramas include 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Four) And the Cleaning Lady (Season Two). Returning comedies are Call Me Kat (Season Three) and Welcome to Flatch (Season Two). Animated series include The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 20), Bob's Burgers (Season 13), The Great North (Season Three), and Housebroken (Season Two). Returning unscripted shows include The Masked Singer (Season Eight), Crime Scene Kitchen (Season Two), and Hell's Kitchen (Season 21). Additional series renewals are still forthcoming.

New additions to the network's drama lineup are country music drama Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel, and crime anthology series Accused, from Homeland and 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator David Shore. There's also the new missing-persons drama Alert, from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath.

Fox is also adding two new animated comedies to its lineup from Bento Box Entertainment: Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm; and Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and starring Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) and Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows). Krapopolis will be the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as Fox and Bento Box expand into the NFT business, launching a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis to curate and sell digital goods, from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs to tokens that provide exclusive social experiences.

Fox's new unscripted shows include Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, the chef's new search for the next big food and drink entrepreneur. Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars joins Next Level Chef, which returns for its second season after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Viewers can also expect new seasons of Fantasy Island and Lego Masters. Previously scheduled to air in the summer, they will now debut during the 2022-2023 season, including a multiple-night Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular event.

Fox also announced new programming set the Tubi streaming service. Bento Box will produce three new made-for-Tubi movies: Pastocalypse, from Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator Matthew Maiellaro; Millennial Hunter, from comedian and actor Sam Taggart; and Big Bruh, from writer, stand-up comic and Duncanville co-producer Jerron Horton. Fox Alternative Entertainment will add documentaries to Tubi, with plans for 12 new projects over the coming year. Upcoming feature films and Tubi Originals include Cinnamon, starring Emmy Award nominee Damon Wayans and Golden Globe nominee Pam Grier, produced by Village Roadshow, NBA star Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel (Uncut Gems), and director and producer Oz Scott (Black Lightning, S.W.A.T.).