Warner Bros. Discovery Announces First Upfront Event

Now just days after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, the new company is hitting the ground running with its content endeavors. Monday, Warners Bros. Discovery announced that it’s planning its first-ever Upfront next month. The company will host an extensive presentation on May 18th at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater detailing all of the upcoming content from the provider.

Upfronts are typically hosted by studios to provide major advertisers with an opportunity to buy advertising based on shows or films in the pipeline. According to a statement shared by the company, the presentation will focus on showing off its “complete portfolio of content, brands, franchises and talent” to clients, partners, investors, sell-side analysts, and members of the press.

The new company oversees an extensive portfolio of film studios and television networks including Discovery Channel, Discovery+, CNN, CNN+, the entire DC Entertainment operation, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, and the Adult Swim brand amongst others.

In a report from last year when the deal was first announced, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed its intentions of spending upwards of $20 billion on new content across the company.

“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a statement officially announcing the merger. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be re-invested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want. For AT&T shareholders, this is an opportunity to unlock value and be one of the best capitalized broadband companies, focused on investing in 5G and fiber to meet substantial, long-term demand for connectivity. AT&T shareholders will retain their stake in our leading communications company that comes with an attractive dividend. Plus, they will get a stake in the new company, a global media leader that can build one of the top streaming platforms in the world.”