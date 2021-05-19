Friends: The Reunion Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO has released the trailer for the upcoming Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max. The special sees the original Friends cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer -- returning to the soundstage where they filmed 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning sitcom (all of which is streaming on HBO Max) series from 1994 through 2004. The reunion is an unscripted special debuting later this month, on May 27th. Ben Winston directed the special and is executive producer with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special also has an extensive list of guest stars.

HBO Max also revealed plans for events leading up to the Friends: The Reunion debut. Per a press release, they are as follow:

"Friends Reunite for Friends" Screening Events: On Wednesday, May 26th, HBO Max will invite select guests and super-fans for an exclusive screening to experience the reunion special with their friends IRL. The experience will include tailored pre-show entertainment and outdoor screenings before its HBO Max debut in two iconic locations: The Greens at Pier 17 in New York City, NY and at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA. Fans will have the opportunity to attend through a #SuperFriendsFan UGC sweepstakes via HBOMax, HBOMaxPop and Friends social channels.

Scener Watch-Along Partnership: Fans can reunite with their friends virtually to enjoy the reunion special together with Scener. Starting premiere day, fans will be able to see their favorite cast reunite on their own custom virtual couches with video and chat capabilities on scener.com. Fans can share watch party experiences using the #CentralPerkWatchParties hashtag.

Digital & Social Red Carpet: To further celebrate the long-awaited reunion special, HBO Max is hosting a live-streamed digital and social red carpet on Wednesday, May 26th from 7:30pm to 8:30pm PST. This event will feature exclusive programming, guest-star appearances and live segments from the ‘Friends Reunite for Friends’ screening events in New York and Los Angeles leading up to the reunion special.

To celebrate the must-stream event of the summer, HBO Max will launch the “For Fans Of Friends” spotlight page on May 27, offering customized “Friends”-themed content to invite viewers to immerse themselves in curations centered around everyone’s favorite group of six. The page will include a myriad of themed episodic collections from fan favorites, guest stars, iconic moments and fashion to custom talent-driven curations. Collections include “Best of Rachel,” “The Ones With Celebrity Guest” and the most-watched episodes.

The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.

Are you excited about Friends: The Reunion? Let us know in the comments. Friends: The Reunion debuts on HBO Max on February 27th.