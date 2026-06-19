New From Season 4 Clip Sees a Terrifying Favor Called In [EXCLUSIVE]

Season 4 of MGM+’s From has been a wild ride. The season started with a shocking twist when it came to the terrifying Man in Yellow with the arrival of a teenage girl named Sophia who is anything but the kind, pious teen she appears to be. But as the season has continued on, there have been a lot of other chilling developments, with Julie’s storywalking, the growing threat of “Smiley”, and Tabitha and Jade’s revelation about their past lives. It’s all coming together in a plan that might just save everyone in Fromville, but with the season finale drawing close, that might just be easier said than done—especially if Sophia has anything to do with it.

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Ahead of Sunday’s penultimate Season 4 episode “The Calm Before”, MGM+ has given ComicBook and exclusive clip from the episode. In it, preparations to dig up bones are underway with Elgin and Clara collecting rope on Boyd’s orders so that rope ladders can be made. However, when Clara goes to take care of something else, Sophia follows and reminds her of a mysterious bargain they made—after revealing her true nature. You can check out the chilling clip for yourself in the video below.

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What Is Going on In From Season 4?

Season 4 of From has been the most complex of the series to date and the revelation in the season premiere about the Man in Yellow, with the evil entity’s literal transformation into Sophia, to infiltrate the town certainly upped the stakes, even as the residents seem to be getting ever closer to solving the mystery of how they are being held in the town as well as how they can finally break free. With Tabitha realizing that she is tied to the town as the reincarnation of a woman who, along with her husband (who Jade is the reincarnation of) refused to sacrifice their children in a deal with the devil to gain immortality. That’s a deal that the other residents of the town went through with that set everything into motion that leads to the events of today, generations later.

Now, with just two episodes remaining, the residents are preparing to put a plan in motion to save the sacrificed children by retrieving their bones which is the mission we see preparations for in the clip, but it is not likely to be that direct. Last week’s episode saw the Man in Yellow lure Tabitha into the woods and warn her that acting on the theory about the children and their bones might not go quite the way they hope and could, instead, unleash something far, far worse. Whether that warning is true is anyone’s guess, but it is something that could ultimately play into a popular fan theory for what is going on in Season 4 and. in From overall. That theory is that the town is actually a form of purgatory that is powered by the resident’s trauma and fear. The terrifying events that have transpired in town across the series to date would certainly provide plenty of trauma and fear to keep the cycle going and if fear were to get in the way of this attempt to break the cycle by freeing the sacrificed children, it really could go very, very badly.

If dealing with those bones really is the way out, it would make a lot of sense for the Man in Yellow to want to stir up some fear and mistrust to interfere with the plan and continue hellish loop. We’ve already seen over the series’ run how fear can turn the townspeople on one another at different turns. Having Carla do something for her could be Sophia’s way to sabotage the effort and divide the townspeople. It’s all speculation, but what we do know is that with this being the second to last episode of the season—and next season, Season 5, being the series’ last—things are only going to get more intense before they get better. If they get better.

The penultimate episode of Season 4 of From, “The Calm Before”, airs Sunday, June 21st at 9pm ET.

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