Netflix's FUBAR Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Governor is finally making his foray into television. Action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a fixture of the big screen for decades and he's now taking his immense talents to TV, thanks to a new series on Netflix. The new show is called FUBAR and it stars Schwarzenegger as a CIA agent at the end of his career, who gets tied up in a ridiculous final mission. FUBAR just made its debut on Netflix and has been met with a mixed response from critics.

As of Thursday evening, FUBAR has a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes. 32 reviews have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes and exactly half have been positive. That doesn't mean FUBAR is a bad show by any means, just that it's leaving people divided. If anything, that can make a show even more compelling, as it's hard to tell which side of fence you might fall on.

Schwarzenegger stars in FUBAR alongside Monica Barbaro, who you will probably recognize for her role in last year's record-breaking blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Barbaro plays Emma Brunner, the daughter of Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner.

FUBAR also stars Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Aparna Brielle.

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career," showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora told Netflix's TUDUM earlier this year. "I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films –– I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen –– so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but sorry, it's classified."

The first season of FUBAR is now available to stream on Netflix.