FUBAR Star Aparna Brielle Says Arnold Schwarzenegger Made Her Feel Like Part of the Team (Exclusive)

One of Aparna Brielle's highlights from working on the Netflix series FUBAR was how welcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger was to make her feel like a part of the team. FUBAR has the distinction of being Arnold Schwarzenegger's very first TV series, after making a career out of starring in big-budget movies like Terminator and True Lies. The former governor plays Luke Brenner, who is getting ready to retire from the CIA but gets tied up in one last mission. Aparna Brielle plays a data analyst who also finds herself helping the CIA, which makes her coworkers with Schwarzenegger. She recently looked back at the moment when the action eased her nerves.

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Aparna Brielle ahead of FUBAR's release on Netflix. During their conversation, Killian asked Brielle if she could recall her favorite memory with Arnold Schwarzenegger on set. When asked if Schwarzenegger had perhaps complimented Brielle on her biceps, she replied, "Yeah, well, no. First of all, unlike Arnold, I need to get my fitness in check because I am so not. I was playing video games in my off time. But no, I think the moment, funnily enough, that I feel like Arnold made me feel like part of the family was when we were shooting the scene all day long, I had a ton of verbiage I had to say, and then we came back from lunch and they added one word for me and it's a whole paragraph and I couldn't do it."

She added, "I kept messing up. I was tired after lunch and I kept saying the wrong word, getting Spoonerism, and it was so bad. And I was like, 'This is the worst, worst acting I've ever done.' And Arnold was cracking up at my pain. Then, he patted me on the back and he was like, 'You're part of the team now.'"

Netflix Names Arnold Schwarzenegger Chief Action Officer

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is the Chief Action Officer in a new Netflix trailer. Schwarzenegger is known for his big action films such as the Terminator and Expendables franchises, True Lies, and Total Recall, but he will star in his first-ever TV series in Netflix's FUBAR. That's probably why the streaming service has enlisted Schwarzenegger in a new ad campaign that appoints him its Chief Action Officer (complete with official CAO gear in the Netflix Shop), as Netflix runs down some of its biggest action projects debuting this year. From FUBAR to Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 to Henry Cavill's final season of The Witcher, there's something for each action fan to look forward to.

The trailer begins with Arnold Schwarzenegger driving a tank to Netflix headquarters, running over a car in the process. He then emerges from its top and states, "No one loves action as much as I do. That's why I've accepted a big new job as Netflix's Chief Action Officer." We then get looks at Extraction 2, The Witcher, Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, and of course, FUBAR. "I'm working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on Earth," Schwarzenegger declares. The trailer ends with the logline, "Nobody Hits Like Netflix."