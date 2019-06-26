John Stamos Teases Full House Prequel

There are two big trends in entertainment these days and that’s reboots and prequels. And when it comes to one of those popular reboots, Fuller House, it sounds like there might be a prequel of sorts under consideration. Fuller House star and executive producer John Stamos says he’s looking towards a prequel series once Fuller House comes to an end.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Stamos teased that he’s interested in what happened between the events of Full House now that they’ve explored Fuller House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m interested in what happened before Full House,” Stamos said.

He also opened up a bit about Fuller House, which will head into its fifth and final season later this year, noting that the show has a lot of energy and that he’s not going to simply let it go.

“There’s a lot of energy still with that show,” Stamos explained. “And there’s too much happiness that show has brought to a lot of people, so it’s not going to go down easy, I’m not going to let it.”

Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 and serves as a sequel to the classic ABC sitcom Full House which aired between 1987 and 1995. Fuller House picks up with a now-adult D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) who, recently widowed, returns to her childhood home to live with sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) who help her raise her three sons. Full House followed D.J.’s childhood in which her father, Danny (Bob Saget), found himself in a similar situation, raising this three daughters after the death of his wife, relying on the help of his friend Joey (Dave Coulier) and his wife’s brother, Jesse (Stamos). The story before the events of Full House were referenced at times in the series, but never fully explored.

And a prequel series would help deal with some of the challenges Fuller House has seen. For starters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, have not participated in Fuller House. The series got around Michelle’s presence by having the character living in New York where she is focused on her fashion career. As Michelle and the other Tanner daughters might not even factor into a Full House sequel, this would no longer be an issue. There’s also the matter of Lori Laughlin’s legal woes. The Aunt Becky actor has been caught up in the college admissions fraud scheme with Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, accused of paying significant bribes to get their daughters into USC. While Loughlin has pled not guilty, she has not returned for Fuller House‘s fifth season. With a Full House prequel presumably being set before Aunt Becky was in the picture, and not to mention being set in the past, casting Loughlin may also not be a concern.

Would you be interested in a Full House prequel? Let us know in the comments below.