Funko’s Game of Thrones Jon Snow With Rhaegal Pop Rides Figure is Live

The Long Night, the third episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season, included some intense battle scenes between The Night King and his dragon Viserion, Daenerys and Drogon, and Jon Snow and Rhaegal. Now you can recreate those battles with Pop figures, because Funko has released the Jon Snow with Rhaegal Pop Ride – completing their dragon set.

You can pre-order the Jon Snow with Rhaegal Pop Rides figure right here with shipping slated for November. UPDATE: It’s also available via Amazon. The Daenerys with Drogon and The Night King with Viserion figures are both available to order here (currently sold out but listed as “restocking soon”). In addition to the Pop Rides figure, Funko also released a new standalone, battle-ready Jon Snow figure that can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for November.

On a related note, it won’t be long before we know who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, so you might want to get in on the Pop Deluxe Iron Throne figures for each of the main contenders before the rush hits. The list includes Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, and the Night King. You can order them all right here (note that the figures are 25% off at ThinkGeek today, May 1st – discount applied in cart).

Finally, HBO’s exclusive, limited edition metallic Night King on the Iron Throne figure got even more interesting after the events of The Long Night. The figure sold out quickly when it hit the HBO shop last month, but if you simply must have it, you might want to grab it here on eBay before the markups go even higher.

