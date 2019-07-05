Funko’s New Stranger Things Pops Include a Disgusting Season 3 Monster

Stranger Things is back on Netflix starting today, July 4th, and Funko is marking the moment with a new wave of Pop figures that include a 6-inch super-sized “Monster” that features prominently in Season 3 (and kind of looks like a nightmare hamburger). That having been said some spoilers about season follow, so feel free to turn away now.

Pop figures of Mike, Eleven, Joyce (holding magnets), are also part of the standard lineup as is Flayed Lifeguard Billy, which is something you’ll learn more about after you’ve binge watched the show today. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August. You might want to jump on the Monster first if you can handle looking at this thing in your collection…

A new collection of Mystery Minis that include Jim Hopper, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers, Eleven, Battle Version Eleven, Max Mayfield, Steve with ice cream, Mike Wheeler, Joyce Byers, Dustin Henderson, Billy, Karen Wheeler, Erica Sinclair and Nancy Wheeler (varying in rarity from 1/6 to 1/72) was also launched and are available here in a random 4-pack and here in a case. Note that Hot Topic is getting exclusive Mystery Minis that should be available right here starting tonight, July 4th /5th – most likely between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). The standard Pop figures mentioned above should also be available there at that time.

A Pop figure of Eleven in yellow will be an Amazon exclusive and Eleven with a bear will be available as a Target exclusive in the coming days.

The third season of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix today, July 4th. The official synopsis reads:

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

