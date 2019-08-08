Funko’s The Office Prison Mike Exclusive Pop Figure is Back In Stock

Last week, Funko‘s The Office Prison Mike Pop figure dropped at Hot Topic as an exclusive, and it sold out online in a heartbeat. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now.

The Office Prison Mike Pop figure is available right here on backorder with a ship date expected between August 17th and August 28th. Reserve one while you can because another sell out is guaranteed. When that does happen, you’ll find plenty of listings right here on eBay. Additional Pop figures from The Office can be found here. Note that Prison Mike isn’t the only Hot Topic exclusive Pop figure to be excited about right now…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting tonight, August 8th/9th, between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST), Hot Topic will launch their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Sayan Goten and The Nightmare Before Christmas Diamond Collection Dapper Jack Skellington Pop figures online. Head on over to this link to grab one when they go live.

Keep in mind that the Dragon Ball Z and The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop figures should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but your odds of grabbing one there are probably pretty slim. If you can’t get out to the store or you don’t want to risk wasting your time, make sure to hit the link above in the launch window.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.