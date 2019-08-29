Funko Launches a Huge Wave of The Umbrella Academy Pop Figures

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy was a big hit when it launched on Netflix earlier this year, which is why Season 2 is on the way. If you’re one of the fans that contributed to the success of this breakout superhero show, know that Funko has just dropped an absolutely massive wave of Pop figures that you might be interested in.

The first wave of The Umbrella Academy Pop figures includes Luther Hargreeves, Diego Hargreeves, Allison Hargreeves, Klaus Hargreeves, Ben Hargreeves, Vanya Hargreeves (with a 1-in-6 Chase rarity), Number Five (with a 1-in-6 Chase rarity), Cha Cha with mask, Hazel with mask, and Pogo the chimpanzee. You can pre-order all of these Pop figures right here with shipping slated for January.

As far as exclusives are concerned, note that a glow-in-the-dark Ben Hargreeves will hit Hot Topic at some point in the coming months.

If you’re unfamiliar, The Umbrella Academy Netflix series is based on the Dark Horse comics series of the same name. It follows a group of adopted siblings who reunite in the wake of their billionaire guardian’s passing. The siblings – Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five work together to solve the mystery surrounding their father’s death, only to stumble upon an upcoming apocalyptic threat in the process.

