Robot Hit By Self-Driving Car Draws Comparisons to ‘Futurama’

Over the years, The Simpsons has earned an infamous position as the supreme fortune teller on TV, correctly predicting several big events happening in our world. The long-running Matt Groening series even foretold of Disney purchasing Fox, a prediction that came true just last week. As it turns out, The Simpsons isn’t the only show from Groening to have this effect, as Futurama is also getting pretty good at predicting the future. The strange parts of the future, at least.

There was a news headline out of Nevada recently revealing that a robot had been struck and “killed” by a self-driving Tesla car in Las Vegas. As pointed out by @RiseFallNick on Twitter, this headline is straight out of an episode of Futurama, and it even took place in the same year.

The revelation was posted on Twitter with three photos. One of which shows the news headline about the robot and the Tesla, while the other two are screenshots from an episode of Futurama. In the images, which contain subtitles, a robot explains the tragic events that took place.

“For, you see, I was attacked by the original were-car,” says the robot, referring to a car that had come to life and hit him. “The year was 2019.”

OH MY GOD FUTURAMA IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/dHFHDbTqME — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) March 27, 2019

Of course, in the world of Futurama, 2019 was a distant past, making the joke that technology started evolving quite a long time ago. Looking at the news headlines now, the prediction wasn’t that far off, as the car that struck the robot certainly had a mind of its own.

What other Futurama episodes have predicted things about our world today? Will any more come true? Let us know what you think in the comments!

