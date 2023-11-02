Shogun Trailer Released by FX Networks

FX just rolled out a brand-new Shogun trailer. Hiroyuki Sanada shines in the feudal Japan epic based on James Clavell's novel. FX tries their hand at rendering the author's vision and its clear they're putting their best foot forward in telling the story of Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Shogun will be told across 10 episodes in a very upscale format befitting the grandeur of this story. While the series doesn't hit the airwaves on February 2024, there is a bit of a wrinkle with the distribution across countries this time. Of course, as an FX limited series, Shogun will air on Hulu as well in the United States. But, in Latin America, viewers will tune to Star+. Everywhere else can flock over to Disney+ to see what's going on with the Hulu series.

Cosmo Jarvis also stars in Shogun alongside Sanada. Other actors along for this project include Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Anna Sawai, Moeka Hoshi, Hiroto Kanai, Tokuma Nishioka, Yuki Kura, Shinnosuke Abe, and Fumi Nikaido. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks are credited as the creators of the Shogun TV series. Marks also serves as a showrunner and executive producer on the Hulu series. Other executive producers include Michaela Clavell, Michael De Lu, Edward L. McDonnell and Rachel Kondo. You can check out the wild trailer for this one down below!

FX Excited About Shogun Adaptation

(Photo: FX)

When FX announced this adaptation back in 2020, the company was over the moon about the possibilities with Shogun. Here's what they had to say during the announcement. "The story of Shogun has captivated audiences since James Clavell first released his epic novel more than 40 years ago," John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks shared. "The themes of an outsider encountering a new culture are as relevant today as then. We are honored to bring the series to today's viewers."

"There's a lot of really fun and fascinating work going on to try to balance the story out and tell it from both points of view," the executive would add. "We're also casting … really, really wonderful Japanese actors. I agree with your assessment that if [it is to] just sort of exoticize and fetishize Japanese culture through Western eyes and the male gaze, it would probably not fly. But I think there's an exciting opportunity to tell the collision of two cultures from both perspectives."

What Happens In Shogun?

(Photo: FX)

Here's how the network describes the show: "FX's Shōgun, based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. 'Lord Yoshii Toranaga' (Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

Its English pilot, 'John Blackthorne' (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, 'Toda Mariko' (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line.

"While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father."

Do you like this Shogun trailer? Let us know in the comments!