FX's Shogun TV Series Just Got A Promising Update

Officially ordered by FX way back in 2018, the network's limited series adaption of Shogun finally has a promising update. It's been two years since the show's last major news and now FX boss John Landgraf has revealed the production officially wrapped on the show recently and that the show finally has a premiere window. "We wrapped physical production on the limited series Shōgun in June, which was by far our biggest and most ambitious production ever," Landgraf confirmed at TCA (H/T Deadline). "We still have a long process of post-production ahead of us but the show looks fantastic and will debut later next year."

FX's official description for the series reads as follows: "Shōgun, set in feudal Japan, charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English pilot major ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him. Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, is at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals. And Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, must prove her value and allegiance."

Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo serve as creators on the series, which is based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, with Kondo acting as showrunner. Legendary television producer Tim Van Patten onboard also serves as an executive producer on the series. Director Jonathan van Tulleken helmed the first two episodes of the show.

Anna Sawai (Pachinko) stars as as "Lady Mariko," completing the trio of leads that also features Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat) and Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders). They're joined by an ensemble cast which also includes Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi and Yuka Kouri.

"The story of Shogun has captivated audiences since James Clavell first released his epic novel more than 40 years ago," Landgraf said in a statement when the series was first announced. "The themes of an outsider encountering a new culture are as relevant today as then. We are honored to bring the series to today's viewers."

Shogun, the novel, was published in 1975 and became a major best-seller with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide. It sparked great Western interest in Japanese culture. The original Shogun miniseries event premiered in September 1980 over five nights on NBC. Building on the earlier success of Roots, Shogun helped establish the miniseries as an ambitious new TV genre.

Check back here for more updates on the series as we learn them.