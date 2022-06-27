Hit FX Thriller Renewed for Season 2

Dan Chase is returning to action for another season on FX. The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges in the lead role, became an instant hit for FX after debuting on June 16th and has received wide critical acclaim. There had been no word as to whether or not the seven-episode series would be an ongoing or limited situation, but FX settled the matter on Monday by announcing that The Old Man would officially return for a second season.

According to FX's press release, The Old Man is the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, as well as the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu over its opening weekend. Between the rave reviews from critics and the big viewership numbers, renewing The Old Man was clearly an easy choice for FX.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry and follows an ex-CIA agent who is suddenly being hunted decades after going off the grid. Bridges stars alongside John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amy Brennerman, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and Pej Vahdat.

"Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry's book," said Schrier. "The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team."

"This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter," added Karey Burke, President of 20th Television. "But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it's resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support."

"We couldn't be more excited to begin the next chapter of this journey. Our partners at FX and 20th Television showed us such unwavering patience, faith and support in getting Season 1 completed, we can think of no other way to repay that support than to go deliver a Season 2 that raises the bar yet again," said executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Warren Littlefield. "On behalf of the producers, our extraordinary partner Jeff Bridges, and our stellar cast led by Jeff, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat, we are incredibly grateful for the response the show has received, and can't wait to get back to work."

