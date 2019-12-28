Game Of Thrones Actor Andrew Dunbar Dies Suddenly In His 30s

Actor Andrew Dunbar, best known for his work on Game of Thrones, passed away on Christmas Eve. The actor, who was only in his 30s, died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Ireland according to Belfast Live (via Yahoo News). The cause of death is unknown at this time, but his death was confirmed by a spokesperson from The Extras Department agency, who worked with Dunbar throughout his career. Dunbar appeared as an extra on the hit show, including the Battle of the B******* episode, but also appeared as Alfie Allen’s body double as the character Theon Greyjoy. Our thoughts are with his family and friends right now through this difficult time.

The Extras Department also posted a touching tribute to Dunbar, expressing their sadness at his passing and highlighting that he will be remembered not only for his roles in shows like Line of Duty, Derry Girls, and Krypton, but also for the joyous person he was to anyone that met him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement.

We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he’ll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality.

Thank you for all you did for us Andrew.

We will miss you dearly.”

Dunbar’s friend Graham Smith took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his friend, remembering how much of a joy he was and making sure to tell others that they are never alone and to reach out if they need help.

“Initially I wasn’t going to post anything but now I see the value in everyone sharing their thoughts on the loss of a good friend Andrew Dunbar, who died on Christmas Eve. It’s good and healthy for us to share our memories of him and to know we are not alone in our grief. I have found it comforting to read what everyone has been posting in the past few days.

For me, it really is simple. He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left. I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him.

I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones.

Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.”