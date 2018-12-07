‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Will Feature More Arya Stark Assassinations

Throughout much of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark has kept a running list of all of her enemies that she intends to kill, and it sounds like the final season will see the assassin crossing a few more names off that list. During a panel at Brazil Comic Con, actress Maisie Williams confirmed we’re getting a few more assassinations in the series’ final episodes.

.@Maisie_Williams promises we will get to see Arya Stark kill a few more people in the final season of @GameOfThrones. That’s the only thing I’ve heard on the final season during the panel at #CCXP2018 pic.twitter.com/K51gHENwwt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 6, 2018

Collider‘s Steven Weintraub confirmed the comments from Williams and, given how little we know about the final season, teases we’ll get more of Arya roaming The Known World to right some injustices carried out against her and her family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season Two of the HBO series saw Arya escape King’s Landing after the execution of her father Ned, spending most evenings reciting the names of those she aimed to kill. With her journey growing deadlier by the day, Arya was forced to embrace her killer instinct first out of survival, only to realize she had a knack for killing. More recent seasons saw Arya seek out the House of Black and White to learn the ways of the assassins the Faceless Men, honing her abilities even further.

Whether it be at her own hands or through the actions of others, Arya has eradicated a good chunk of her list, though names like Cersei Lannister, The Mountain, and Melisandre still remain, leading fans to wonder if these characters will see their demise when the series returns for its final six episodes in April of 2019.

Earlier this year, Williams hinted that, much like most of her character’s journey, Arya’s final scene in the series was one that found her all by herself.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Williams shared with The Guardian. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

Given the complex nature of the series, a character’s trajectory ending solo could be a relief that they didn’t die in combat, though the show’s many surprising deaths could mean Arya meets her demise in isolation.

Stay tuned for details on Game of Thrones‘ final season ahead of its premiere in April of 2019.

Do you think Arya will cross more names off of her list? Let us know in the comments below!