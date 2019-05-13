Game Of Thrones Star Confirms Major Character As Dead

Following the shocking Episode 8×05 of Game of Thrones, one star has come out and squashed hopes that a major character somehow survived. While many fans of such shows have been trained to believe a character might not actually be dead until they see a body, in the case of one major villain for the HBO series, the character is indeed dead without having been seen as a corpse.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones Episode 8×05 follow. Major spoilers!

Lena Headey took to Instagram on Monday to bid farewell to hear nine-year role as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. The character was loved and hated and people loved to hate her over the course of eight seasons. After the Red Keep collapsed on Cersei and her brother Jamie Lannister, some fans were holding out hope that the character would survive Daenerys Targaryen’s attack on King’s Landing. Some only had such hope so that they could see Cersei answer for her terrible actions through the years.

However, Cersei Lannister is definitely dead. If there was any doubt before, it’s officially over.

“There she goes,” Headey wrote on an Instagram post. “It’s been fun, and bonkers. I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended.”

Still, fans will inevitably be shocked by Dany’s turn against humanity which ultimately was what took Cersei’s life. After causing Cersei’s army to surrender, Daenerys saw the kingdom that she felt was rightfully hers and, rather than take the throne along with her victory, she used her dragon to lay waste to virtually all of King’s Landing. Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss claims that it was her finally being in this kingdom that caused her to lash out with such extreme force.

“She sees the Red Keep, which is, to her, the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago,” Weiss shared in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “It’s in that moment, on the walls of King’s Landing where she’s looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her, when she makes the decision to make this personal.”

Game of Thrones will air its final episode on Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO.