Game of Thrones Fans Are Blaming the Starbucks Coffee Cup Fiasco on Sophie Turner

After “The Last of the Starks” aired this past Sunday night, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a coffee cup on the table in one of the episode’s scenes. In a brief shot, a takeout cup could have been seen in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The cup has since been removed.
Coincidentally enough, other photos have begun circulating online of Sophie Turner with a similar cup to that of in the shot, leading blames to blame the actor for the mishap — especially since her character Sansa is often at odds with Daenerys. HBO offered a quick statement about the situation yesterday afternoon, admitting the inclusion of the cup was an obvious mistake.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see what fans have been saying…
Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO
Did you notice the coffee cup live? Let know in the comments below!
—–
Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.
In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!
Just for fun
“I am Sansa Stark, and I left the Starbucks Coffee purposely”. #Sansa #GameofThrones #Lmfao #JustForFun #Lol pic.twitter.com/ed6dqMm2Er— DracarysD (@DracarysD21097) May 7, 2019
Just for fun
“I am Sansa Stark, and I left the Starbucks Coffee purposely”. #Sansa #GameofThrones #Lmfao #JustForFun #Lol pic.twitter.com/ed6dqMm2Er— DracarysD (@DracarysD21097) May 7, 2019
Gee, I Wonder…
And we wondered how that @Starbucks coffee cup ended up in #GOT…@SophieT 🤔 @emiliaclarke pic.twitter.com/LTndzEZdOb— Garth Smith (@hellogarth) May 7, 2019
Gee, I Wonder…
And we wondered how that @Starbucks coffee cup ended up in #GOT…@SophieT 🤔 @emiliaclarke pic.twitter.com/LTndzEZdOb— Garth Smith (@hellogarth) May 7, 2019
Wasn’t It?!
@SophieT It was your Starbucks cup, wasn’t it?— Gabriel Nasser (@Nasser_Gabriel) May 6, 2019
Wasn’t It?!
@SophieT It was your Starbucks cup, wasn’t it?— Gabriel Nasser (@Nasser_Gabriel) May 6, 2019
OMG!
Hmmm guess who gets up from the table and leaves right before the coffee cup appears? Sansa was playing the long game with this one. Come to think of it @SophieT does look like the @Starbucks logo…with a crown. OMG! pic.twitter.com/bpoxIedG5P— Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) May 7, 2019
OMG!
Hmmm guess who gets up from the table and leaves right before the coffee cup appears? Sansa was playing the long game with this one. Come to think of it @SophieT does look like the @Starbucks logo…with a crown. OMG! pic.twitter.com/bpoxIedG5P— Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) May 7, 2019
No Mystery Here
I’m blaming @SophieT for the mysterious @Starbucks cup in last night’s @GameOfThrones episode. pic.twitter.com/se5LFLZwm4— Christopher Dunnells (@dunnellz) May 7, 2019
No Mystery Here
I’m blaming @SophieT for the mysterious @Starbucks cup in last night’s @GameOfThrones episode. pic.twitter.com/se5LFLZwm4— Christopher Dunnells (@dunnellz) May 7, 2019