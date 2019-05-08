Game of Thrones Fans Are Blaming the Starbucks Coffee Cup Fiasco on Sophie Turner

After “The Last of the Starks” aired this past Sunday night, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a coffee cup on the table in one of the episode’s scenes. In a brief shot, a takeout cup could have been seen in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The cup has since been removed.

Coincidentally enough, other photos have begun circulating online of Sophie Turner with a similar cup to that of in the shot, leading blames to blame the actor for the mishap — especially since her character Sansa is often at odds with Daenerys. HBO offered a quick statement about the situation yesterday afternoon, admitting the inclusion of the cup was an obvious mistake.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO

Just for fun

Gee, I Wonder…

@SophieT It was your Starbucks cup, wasn’t it? — Gabriel Nasser (@Nasser_Gabriel) May 6, 2019

@SophieT It was your Starbucks cup, wasn’t it? — Gabriel Nasser (@Nasser_Gabriel) May 6, 2019

Hmmm guess who gets up from the table and leaves right before the coffee cup appears? Sansa was playing the long game with this one. Come to think of it @SophieT does look like the @Starbucks logo…with a crown. OMG! pic.twitter.com/bpoxIedG5P — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) May 7, 2019

Hmmm guess who gets up from the table and leaves right before the coffee cup appears? Sansa was playing the long game with this one. Come to think of it @SophieT does look like the @Starbucks logo…with a crown. OMG! pic.twitter.com/bpoxIedG5P — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) May 7, 2019

No Mystery Here