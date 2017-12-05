This ‘Game of Thrones’ Blu-ray Box Set Is a Steal

If you know a big Game of Thrones fan that doesn’t already own the series on Blu-ray, then we have quite a deal for you.

For a limited time, Amazon is selling Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 on Blu-ray for only $69.99 – a whopping 66% off the list price. That’s just slightly more than the lowest price Amazon ever offered on the set, which happened this past Black Friday. If you missed it then, you don’t want to let this opportunity pass you by as the set is generally priced between $150 and $210.

If you want to add the latest season to the collection, you have two additional options. A newer boxed set featuring all seven seasons is set to be released on December 12th. You can pre-order the Seasons 1-7 box set now for $139.99, which is 39% off the list price. Unless you are really stuck on the idea of presenting a complete box set, your best bet is to add the Season 7 Blu-ray separately. At the moment, you can get Game of Thrones: S7 Conquest & Rebellion for $39.99, which is 47% off the list price. That title will also ship on December 12th.