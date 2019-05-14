Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary Trailer Released

In less than a week, Game of Thrones fans will have to say goodbye to Westeros as the series finale airs on HBO. With this last season delivering audiences some of the more controversial moments in the entire series, fans are starting to go sour on the franchise as a whole, given that their recent experiences with the saga has felt disappointing. The week after the series finale airs, HBO will premiere the feature-length documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which chronicles the making of the final season of the series and will likely remind fans what drew them to the series in the first place. Check out the trailer for the documentary above before it airs on HBO on May 26th.

Per press release, “Debuting Sunday, May 26th (9-11 p.m. ET), one week after the series finale, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland. The film will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Made with unprecedented access, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines, and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.

“Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it. Jeanie Finlay’s previous credits include the documentaries Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Pantomime, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Sound It Out, and Goth Cruise. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is her eighth feature film.”

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs on May 19th and Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs on May 26th.

Will you be checking out the documentary? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!