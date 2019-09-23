Was Game of Thrones Snubbed at the Emmy Awards?

The stars gathered for TV’s most important night of the year on Sunday, celebrating the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, designed to honor the biggest achievements in television. Some of the most beloved and popular shows were nominated heading into the ceremony and there was a lot of mystery as to who would come out on top, especially when thinking about Game of Thrones. The biggest hit in HBO’s long and celebrated history, Game of Thrones has always been a perennial Emmy contender, and it was nominated for the most awards of any show heading into Sunday night. However, the final season of the series was largely panned by critics and fans, leading many to wonder how things would shake out when the golden statues were finally handed out.

Game of Thrones wound up winning the coveted Outstanding Drama Series Emmy, despite the backlash the final season received, as well as another Outstanding Supporting Actor award for Peter Dinklage. However, those were the only two major awards that Game of Thrones received on Sunday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series was beaten out in the directing, writing, and acting categories (save for Dinklage). That means that actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, and many others weren’t able to take home the gold for their career-defining roles.

Fans all over Twitter have joined the debate as to whether or not Game of Thrones was snubbed in all of these categories. Some have said it’s a travesty, while others feel as though maybe the series needed a couple of losses on its way out the door.

Biggest Snubs

Travesty

I’m sorry, but to snub all of the great actresses in Game of Thrones that basically saved the 8th season from terrible writing and then give BEST drama series to GOT is a travesty. That is all #Emmys2019 #GameOfThrones — Erin Ciesielski (@ErinCiesielski) September 23, 2019

Half of Them Were Snubs

game of thrones won 2/32 emmys and half of those were snubs pic.twitter.com/Irzc5iiEn8 — simone | 63 days (@greedydemie) September 23, 2019

Head-Scratcher

Me during the #Emmys tonight. Between Ava’s snub, When They See Is losing to Chernobyl, OITNB missing from the shows who ended sequence and now Game Of Thrones winning best drama series… pic.twitter.com/Hfq1s25xyh — Bianca Chene (@BiancaChene2) September 23, 2019

The Actors Didn’t Deserve the Snub

The season was not up to the mark but the actors didn’t deserve this snub 😞#Emmys2019 #GameOfThrones — Tina (@ghoshtina32) September 23, 2019

Madddd

I watched all three hours of the #Emmys for them to snub every female actress from game of thrones, like really? I am madddd — Bre (@Bre_dotcom) September 23, 2019

Glorious

I’m a little disappointed for Lena, Emilia and Gwendoline, BUT the overall snub to #GameOfThrones is GLORIOUS! Although best drama is a big win. Still… #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ba1JgvGLgB — Sarah Salvadore (@sarahsalvadore) September 23, 2019

Thank Goodness

Thank Goodness @GameOfThrones won for Best Drama as I was ready to release my dragons after so many snubs in other categories #Emmys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/637RREAW6W — luv4crittersRB (@123gotozoo) September 23, 2019

You Have to Laugh