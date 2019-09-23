TV Shows

Was Game of Thrones Snubbed at the Emmy Awards?

The stars gathered for TV’s most important night of the year on Sunday, celebrating the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, designed to honor the biggest achievements in television. Some of the most beloved and popular shows were nominated heading into the ceremony and there was a lot of mystery as to who would come out on top, especially when thinking about Game of Thrones. The biggest hit in HBO’s long and celebrated history, Game of Thrones has always been a perennial Emmy contender, and it was nominated for the most awards of any show heading into Sunday night. However, the final season of the series was largely panned by critics and fans, leading many to wonder how things would shake out when the golden statues were finally handed out.

Game of Thrones wound up winning the coveted Outstanding Drama Series Emmy, despite the backlash the final season received, as well as another Outstanding Supporting Actor award for Peter Dinklage. However, those were the only two major awards that Game of Thrones received on Sunday night.

The series was beaten out in the directing, writing, and acting categories (save for Dinklage). That means that actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, and many others weren’t able to take home the gold for their career-defining roles.

Fans all over Twitter have joined the debate as to whether or not Game of Thrones was snubbed in all of these categories. Some have said it’s a travesty, while others feel as though maybe the series needed a couple of losses on its way out the door.

