Armorsaurs Toys Are Finally Here (And Power Rangers Fans Won’t Want To Miss Them)

Earlier this month, Armorsaurs made its anticipated debut on Disney+, introducing the world to a group of young heroes and their powerhouse, armored-up Dinosaurs. The premise of powerful Dinosaurs with high-tech armor and human pilots obviously lends itself to the world of toys and action figures, and while MGA Entertainment previously teased the new toyline, the toys have now finally arrived, and if you happen to be a fan of Power Rangers and Dino-Riders, you won’t want to miss out.

Today, you can start building your Armorsaurs collection with the team of human pilots and the Armor-Up Dinosaurs, though a few of the figures are still not available yet. The figures that are available at the moment include Pulse’s Pilot Prisca Silva (Orange), Velox’s Pilot Joon Park (Purple), and Blaze’s Pilot Paloma Silva (Yellow). You can also pick up the T-Rex Ajax (Red), Raptor Blaze (Yellow), and Triceratops Cobalt (Blue), though the Dinosaur figures also transform into vehicles. There are definitely some Power Rangers elements in the show and the toys, so franchise fans won’t want to miss them. You can check out the whole collection on Amazon right here.

What Can You Expect From The Armorsaurs Toy Line?

The Armorsaurs action figures are 3.75 inches, which is much like the classic G.I. Joe figures. Each of these figures is fully suited up and features a distinct hero color to go along with 11 points of articulation. There will also be a parts frame included with each figure that comes with over 10 interchangeable armor pieces and a transforming weapon, and it’s all done in the same color as the hero’s armor.

You can switch out the armor pieces and the weapons in whatever arrangement you want on the main figure, but these are fully interchangeable with the other heroes in the set, so you can mix bright blue with orange, orange with yellow, blue with green, and more. Each of the figures will also be able to fit inside the Pilot Pod of the Armorsaurs Armor-Up Dinosaurs, and the figures will retail for $9.99.

Now, at the moment, there’s only one of the Armor-Up Dinosaurs available, and it’s not through Amazon. The Armor-Up Cobalt is available now through Target, and features 7 removable armor pieces, a tail-triggered chomp action, and a pilot pod, and it retails for $44.99. There are also Armor-Up Dinosaur versions of Blaze and Ajax, but they aren’t available to order just yet.

The other main part of the toy line is the Evolver series, which allows each dinosaur to transform between Dino mode and vehicle mode. Vehicle mode features rolling wheels and looks to accommodate the 3.75 pilot action figures. Then you can transform into Dino Mode and take the battle to the Chromedrones, and as of now, there are Evolver versions of Ajax, Blaze, and Cobalt. Each of these retails for $16.99.

Hopefully, more of the figures will be released soon, as fans are going to want to collect the entire team. We’ll keep you posted when more details are revealed, but you can stream Armorsaurs on Disney+ right now.

