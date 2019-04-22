‘Game of Thrones’ Fans React to “Episode 69” Title With Jokes

With the final season of Game of Thrones underway it seems like the entire world is tuning into the HBO fantasy drama epic as they eagerly await each new episode to see who ultimately will sit on the Iron Throne at the end. While last week’s premiere had quite a bit of buzz about it, it’s this week’s episode that has fans talking for a whole lot of reasons that have more to do with the title than the throne.

Before we get too far, in case you somehow haven’t seen tonight’s episode, there are going to be spoilers for the episode below.

So, there are a few reasons fans are hitting social media freaking out about tonight’s episode title. You see, when Game of Thrones fans pulled up HBO GO and HBO NOW, the episode had no official title. Instead, it was simply listed as “Episode 69.” Of course, with the term “69” being a common term for a sexual position that alone prompted some jokes. Game of Thrones is not a series that has ever shied away from sex, but technically tonight’s episode is the 69th episode in the series run. Could’ve just been a placeholder noting the title right, nothing to see here.

Except, there’s more. The episode leaked early today, apparently dropping on Amazon in Germany hours before it’s set broadcast time, so some fans found out right away just how fitting that “Episode 69” title was. Add to that HBO UK sent out a tweet reminding fans that Arya is, in fact 18 years old and, well it isn’t too terribly difficult to figure out that some of those jokes and freak-out about the “Episode 69” title may not be entirely without merit.

Now, the episode has finally gotten its official title — “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — but that didn’t dull the reaction to the placeholder title earlier. You can read on to see for yourself how fans reacted and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Clever HBO

noticed the title “Game of Thrones 69” in the beginning and thought maybe it was a mistake but after watching that episode HBO knew exactly what they were doing pic.twitter.com/rzqL0nrLXc — kristen (@kaycasey) April 22, 2019

Sexier than usual!

I didn’t check the episode titles for this season of GoT but I’ll trust Hulu when it says “S8E2: Game of Thrones 69”.

Things are about to get even sexier than usual! — Johnny Wall Street (@KevinJBurke) April 22, 2019

Placeholder or nah?

Can’t be sure if “Game of Thrones 69” is a placeholder or the actual title, but either way I know some weird shit is gonna go down pic.twitter.com/bu571JhREQ — Cormac P. O’Rourke (@CormacPORourke) April 22, 2019

On Easter even!

Are we sure this is the right episode?

Game of Thrones 69… Well, that’s a weird title for episode 2. Didn’t that happen on the finale last season?! pic.twitter.com/T9QCxPfl5a — The Reverend Dan (@TheReverend_Dan) April 22, 2019

The inevitable porn joke

#GameofThrones #69



I guess the B in @HBO stands for @Brazzers pic.twitter.com/GCURNL7ho0 — Very Nuanced Opinions On Very Important News (@NuancedOn) April 22, 2019

…ok

Game of thrones 69. Feel like I should be getting it on during pic.twitter.com/unM9DXOiFY — EthanTaj 💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️😈☠️ (@Nurse49erHorror) April 22, 2019

No way

“Game of Thrones 69” cannot POSSIBLY be the name of this episode pic.twitter.com/fn4SlChnot — Whitney Penn (@whitneypenn) April 22, 2019

I thought these weren’t the real titles…