‘Game of Thrones’ Features Surprising Sex Scene Between SPOILERS

Well, it finally happened. After a not so subtle hint from HBO’s social media account, Arya Stark of Winterfell had an intimate scene with Gendry, the bastard of the deceased King Robert Baratheon. Game of Thrones had to fit in one more sex scene before the upcoming battle, of course.

In the scene, Arya has a friendly moment with “The Hound” Sandor Clegane, and she realizes how much he cared for her. It sparks something in Arya where she wants to experience some joy for a change, and she meets Gendry in his forge for a bit of action.

The two already had a meeting where she creepily convinced him to prioritize her new weapon, revealing that she’s become a cold-blooded killing machine. This is a much warmer scene than that one, but both show how much Arya has grown and changed on Game of Thrones.

Arya and Gendry first started out on the series in a close journey, after Ned Stark was murdered and Arya needed to escape King’s Landing. Gendry was discovered to be a bastard, though he didn’t know and had simply set out to join the Night’s Watch.

Gendry and Arya paired up along with a kid named Hot Pie, and the group managed to escape detection of the Lannister forces attempting to kill them. But then Gendry was abducted by the Lady Melissandre, meant to be sacrificed to the Lord of Light, and Arya began her journey with Clegane.

It’s interesting to see how far they’ve come. Even if it’s a little weird watching Arya Stark get her freak on…

Game of Thrones‘ final season continues on Sundays on HBO.

