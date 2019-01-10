‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season First Look Released

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in full swing and HBO’s commercial for their 2019 season of shows was nothing short of amazing.

From a look at the upcoming Watchmen series to Big Little Lies, there was a lot to take in during the ad, but one moment that has us shaking is the first look at the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, in addition to a little dragon action, the commercial shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally arriving to Winterfell together and greeting Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says, cooly. It’s clear by her tone that she’s not happy about Jon’s decision to give Winterfell over to Dany, especially after the Starks decided they were going to name Jon the King of the North earlier in season seven.

This small moment leaves us with plenty more questions, especially whether or not we’re finally going to see a reunion between Jon and Arya, something fans have been waiting for since the very first episode of the series.

Earlier this week, it was teased from the show’s cast that Jon will soon be finding out that Dany, his new lover, is also his aunt. No matter what happens, there’s no denying the final six episodes are going to be one wild thrill ride.

Game of Thrones premieres in April on HBO.