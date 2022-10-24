Games of Thrones Star Admits Final Season "Fell Off" in Quality

The cast and crew of Game of Thrones have largely been staunch defenders of the final seasons of the series, despite the fans who have criticized the series' conclusion, though Arya Stark actor Maisie Williams recently recalled how she has revisited those final seasons and admits that she thinks the series "fell off" towards the end of its run. With it now having been three years since the series finale, Williams noted how there had been enough time that has passed since actually bringing the narrative to life that she was able to view the series through the perspective of a fan and be able to address its shortcomings.

While appearing on her brother James Williams' Twitch stream, Maisie reflected, "It definitely fell off at the end," though noted that it "started really strong."

"I was heartbroken when Ned died, yet I knew it was coming," the actor reflected of the first season. "For the longest time ... I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life."

Williams isn't alone in the opinion that the series saw a decline in quality as seasons went by, as audiences have spent the better part of the last three years chastising the program. However, the recent debut of the prequel series House of the Dragon has been earning positive reviews, resulting in some fans easing off of their critiques of the franchise as a whole.

In addition to House of the Dragon, a spinoff focusing on Jon Snow is also on the way, with Williams previously joking that she's not ruling out the potential return of Arya Stark.

"I'm not saying it would never happen, but I'm also not saying it in this interview so that everyone goes...'The spinoff! It's coming!' Because it's not," Williams joked with Variety. "It has to be the right time and the right people ... It has to be right in the context of all the other spinoffs and the universe of Game of Thrones. It has to be the right time for me."

While the first season of House of the Dragon just concluded this week, a Season 2 is confirmed to be on the way. Stay tuned for details on the future of the Game of Thrones franchise.

