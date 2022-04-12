Game of Thrones Star Reveals How They Could Be Convinced to Return to Franchise

Game of Thrones might have ended back in 2019, but the adventures in Westeros are far from over, with HBO continuing to expand the franchise in a variety of ways, igniting speculation about whether familiar figures could ever return to the franchise. Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, recently confirmed that she’s surely not ruling out the opportunity to return to the franchise entirely, but that it all depends on the creatives behind the project and whether the timing would line up for her to invest in such an outing. The prequel series House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO on August 21st.

“I’m not saying it would never happen, but I’m also not saying it in this interview so that everyone goes…’The spinoff! It’s coming!’ Because it’s not,” Williams joked with Variety. “It has to be the right time and the right people … It has to be right in the context of all the other spinoffs and the universe of Game of Thrones. It has to be the right time for me.”

While reactions from fans to the series dwindled in the series’ final seasons, Williams largely has fond memories of her time on the series, to the point that she didn’t even want to highlight the parts of the project she missed.

When asked what she missed about the show, Williams noted, “Can I say none of it? I don’t think it’s healthy [to miss it], because I loved it.” She added, “I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain.”

With it having only been a few years since Williams left the series, it would be easy to see how she might be apprehensive about making a return to that world so quickly, given how much of her professional schedule could be eaten up by joining another TV production. However, given how much fans loved Arya, few returns would be as exciting among fans as finding out that we could get more of Arya’s adventures in the wake of the Game of Thrones series finale.

Stay tuned for updates on the Game of Thrones franchise.

