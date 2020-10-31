Game of Thrones Star Says Controversial Final Season Scene Was Best Television They've Ever Seen

✖

Last summer saw the end of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, and the final episodes ended up being quite divisive. However, despite negative reactions from many fans on social media, the season went on to win Best Drama at the Emmy Awards last year. The show was even voted as the best series of the 21st century by television fans via Digital Spy. Turns out, some former Game of Thrones actors were also extremely happy with the events of season eight. Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay Bolton on the series until his brutal (and well deserved) death in season six, recently spoke to NME about the final episodes.

"It was always gonna be divisive,” Rheon explained. "I don’t think it was gonna be any other way, to be honest. Obviously, you can’t please everyone. I felt that they made a very strong decision to where they thought the season would go and I think they went with it and told the story really well."

He added, "I thought the Battle of Winterfell was absolute genius, the best television I’ve ever seen. I thought it was really brave and they went for it."

Recently, fans learned a lot of new behind-the-scenes information about the series from Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series, a new book by James Hibberd. We learned Maisie Williams was disappointed that her character, Arya Stark, did not get to kill Cersei. The book also revealed that Emilia Clarke didn't want Daenerys Targaryen to just be "cold and expressionless."

While the Game of Thrones prequel series starring Naomi Watts was scrapped before anyone got to see the pilot, HBO's House of the Dragon is moving right along. In fact, this Game of Thrones prequel has found its leading man. Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen, a character described as a "warm, kind, and decent man" chosen by the lords of Westeros to rule the land. As the initial report from THR points out, his kindness could lead to his ultimate downfall considering niceness doesn't always get you far in Westeros.

Have you come around on the final season of Game of Thrones? Do you agree with Iwan Rheon's feelings about season eight? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently available to stream on every HBO platform.