‘Game of Thrones’ Beer Launching Before the Final Season

Game of Throne producers HBO have teamed with Brewery Ommegang to craft new co-fermentation beer For The Throne ahead of the series’ final season, due out in April.

Birthed out of a multi-year, multi-beer partnership with HBO, For The Throne is a 9.5% ABV strong golden ale co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices that is then bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast to create an ale fit for royalty, boasts the beer’s announcement.

“Winter is here, the wall has fallen, and the final battle for Westeros is underway. With this offering, we have bent the traditional boundaries of beer-making, co-fermenting traditional ingredients with juices normally destined for fine wines, going to great lengths to create a truly unique, special beer,” said Brewery Ommegang president Doug Campbell.

“This style of beer, often called a ‘oenobeer,’ is a rapidly expanding area of study for us. For The Throne is our first of co-fermentation beer of 2019, and the only one we’ve launched under the Game of Thrones banner.”

“In the course of planning out the next beer in our amazing collaborative partnership with Brewery Ommegang we asked the brewers ‘What would Ommegang do for the throne?’” said Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing and Retail at HBO.

“Their answer was to brew this exciting and innovative co-fermented beer so that our fans can raise a toast to the culmination of their beloved series this spring. Every bottle, every pour, every toast, every sip… For The Throne!”

Per its listing:

For The Throne pours a striking golden copper with a fluffy white head. Aromas of honeysuckle and toasted grain mingle with notes of pear and apricot. Flavors of sweet malt and honeydew lead to a quaffable body that belies the elevated alcohol. The finish is clean and dry, with vibrant effervescence.For The Throne is brewed with pilsner and carapils malts, dextrose, and pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and hopped with Bravo and Saaz varietals. Ommegang’s house yeast is used in primary fermentation and Champagne yeast in bottle conditioning. A welcome addition to any feast, pair this versatile beer with all manner of cheeses, whole roasted poultry and smoked fish, and for dessert, macerated berries and fresh whipped cream.

The limited edition beer will first be available at the Cooperstown, NY brewery Friday, March 8, ahead of its nationwide release in early April. Game of Thrones returns to HBO Sunday, April 14.

